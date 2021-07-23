Nagaland : Social Welfare Department Issues Contact Details To Help Children In Distress

NET Web Desk

Recently, A. Tosheli Zhimomi, the Director of Child Protection Society (CPS), Department of Social Welfare has issued contact details to provide necessary care to vulnerable children, below the age of 18 years.

According to a notification issued, categories have been placed to identify such children. Meanwhile, a child who have lost both parents to COVID-19 will fall under the category, child of a single parent who became orphan due to the parent’s demise from the pandemic, lost the bread earner of the family or left with no parental care or support, will fall under the category.

Such cases should be reported to the Child Protection stakeholders, with reference from the (village/ward, Block, Panchayats, and Colony Covid Core Committees) within 20 days of the demise of parents. Accordingly, necessary care and support will be given to vulnerable children through the contact details issued given below in the post.