Nagaland : SP Tuensang’s Gesture Of Asking Traffic Constables To inaugurate ‘Traffic Point’ Winning Hearts

NET Web Desk

Tiny acts of kindness or what we refer small gesture truly refers the mark of a good spirit. It is worth more than the grandest intention, one can possess.

Such an act of kindness was portrayed by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Tuensang district, who stood aside the new project, while urging the traffic constables to inaugurate the newly constructed ‘Traffic Point’ in the town.

Appreciated by the Tuensang Police Twitter account, it captioned the post as ‘a new beginning with great gesture’.

It wrote, “A new beginning with great gesture … When SP Tuensang setting himself aside , told traffic constables to inaugurate the newly constructed ‘Traffic point’ in Tuensang town.” – tweeted by the Tuensang Police.