Pegasus Database Report Lists Contact Details Of Dalai Lama’s Close Aides

NET Web Desk

Dalai Lama’s top-Indian based aides have also been considered as potential Pegasus spyware targets. The phone numbers belonging to his aides were referred as ‘people of interest’ by the government clients of Israeli surveillance company NSO Group, as informed by The Guardian.

These were among the list of 50,000 numbers accessed by Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International and shared with 17 media organisations.

According to Wire report, belonging to top Tibetan officials in Dharamsala, the contact details “were marked from late 2017 to early 2019”.

The contact details of long-term envoy Tempa Tsering, Chhime Rigzing Chhoekyapa and Tenzin Taklha who have also served as spokespersons for the Tibetan spiritual leader. Also mentioned, the database consisted of Lobsang Sangay, who served as Sikyong of the Dharamsala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) until May 2021.