Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Arrives In Assam

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 23, the Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang received a rousing reception from the District Collector, Kokrajhar District, Assam Shri. Megha Nidhi Dahal, at Gossaigaon near Bengal/ Assam border.

The CM expressed his immense gratitude to the Assam government and the officials for the arrangement.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Kokrajhar, Prateek Thule, Executive Member Bodoland Territorial Council and district officials were also present to receive him.

However, the District Collector, Megha Nidhi Dahal is the first Sikkimese to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams in general category in 2015.

She is a software engineer from Lingmoo Kolthang under Rangang Yangang Constituency in South Sikkim who secured the All India Rank (AIR) 63.

He will be heading towards Shillong to take part in the All North East Chief Minister’s Meet on Saturday July 24.

The meeting is to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Ministry of Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy.