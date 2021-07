NET WEBDESK

Three NSCN-IM cadres were caught by police and troopers of the Assam Rifles in Charaideo district of Assam in a joint operation Thursday, July 22.

The NSCN-IM insurgents were apprehended from Balijan Tea Estate.

The arrested militants have been identified as Tinglu Konyak (25), Nokyeng Konyak (25) and Yangnu Konyak (24).

They all hail from Lakhun Basti in the Mon district of Nagaland.