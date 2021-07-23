Tripura Cabinet Forms Two Member Commission To Probe Into The Escape Of Turkish ATM Hacker

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The council of ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday approved setting up an inquiry commission to probe the escape of an ATM hacker from the premises of GBP hospital here in Agartala.

“In a cabinet meeting on Thursday, approval was given for the formation of the two-member commission to probe the escape of an international cyber-criminal and ATM hacker Hakan Zamburakan from the state’s top referral hospital premises at 11.45 AM on July 09 last”, said government spokesperson and Education minister Ratanlal Nath in a press conference here in Agartala on the evening of July 23, Thursday.

He said “A two-member inquiry commission has been formed where retired Justice SC Das has been appointed as the chairman of the commission and Dr. BK Kilikdar has been appointed as a member. The commission would have to submit a report within three months. In that case, who is responsible for the incident should check all the facts and submit a report.”

A Turkish citizen and an ATM hacker Hakan Zamburakan escaped while undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital here in Agartala on July 09. Police have detained 10 people involved in this case and they are being interrogated.

After questioning Hakan, police arrested Sukhen Bhowmik and Badal Banik. Later, Sumit Banik, Omar Sharif, Fata Al Demir, Mohammad Hannan, Rakibul Islam, Swarna Kumar Tripura, and Mithun Bhowmik were apprehended as well.

Apart from Mithun, the other six accused are in a correctional home. Police investigation revealed that Hakan had communicated with Swarnakumar Tripura who was incarcerated but released a few days ago. Hakan had used a Bangladesh SIM card with the internet, which he allegedly got through jail staff. Allegedly the ATM hacker has crossed over to the Bangladesh border with the help of a woman.