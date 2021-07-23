Tripura: National Forensic Sciences University To Initiate Academic Activities In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura is ready to witness a landmark development in Forensic Sciences as the process of setting Agartala Campus of National Forensic Science University(NFSU) is on track and moving fast.

The university authority has written a letter to the Tripura Chief Secretary Kumar Alok on July 22 requesting temporary building premises for commencing its academic programs.

The Executive Registrar of the university, CD Jadeja in his letter to the Chief Secretary said “In reference to the letter received from the Tripura government and experts team made subsequent visits, the university authority has agreed to establish the off-campus of NFSU in the capital city of Tripura”.

“Till the financial approval release from the minister of Home Affairs is received to establish a full-fledged NFSU campus in Tripura, the academic courses shall start in a temporary rented building in Tripura for which rent would be paid to the government”, the letter cited.

The letter further stated, “We request you to kindly provide a suitable building which has a minimum of 10 to 15 classrooms @ 50 square meter each and 4 to 5 Halls of 40 square meters each per laboratory and 4 to 5 halls for administrative staff and library”.

The Executive Registrar has also requested the government of Tripura for confirming at the earliest so that a team of NFSU can visit and see the infrastructure in the proposed place and finalize accordingly.