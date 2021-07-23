With State Positivity Rate Still Above 5% Tripura Imposes Weekend Curfew 2nd Time In A Row

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura government has against imposed a weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday while imposing partial measures till August 1.

A notification issued by the Tripura Disaster Management Authority informed that a complete curfew will be enforced across Tripura from 5 AM on July 24 to 6 AM on July 26. From then on, the curfew will start from 2 PM on July 19 till July 23 next and ends at 5 AM on July 20 to July 24.

The decision was taken after witnessing a positivity rate above 5 percent in urban areas across the state.

Last week’s COVID statistics revealed that COVID-19 positive cases and deaths have declined but not below the required levels.

