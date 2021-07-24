Amit Shah To Meet Northeast CMs, Chief Secretary In Shillong On July 24

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is on his 2-day visit to Meghalaya on July 24-25. He will chair a meeting with all Chief Ministers (CMs), Chief Secretaries, and Director General of Police’s (DGPs) of the Northeastern states.

Schedule of Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah’s public programs and meeting in Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/NHNCYNZ4cC — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) July 23, 2021

Amit Shah will review the region’s law and order, and the COVID-19 current scenario.

The meeting will take place at the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC). He will review its functioning access to satellite services, thereby promoting research in the space technology in the Northeast regions.

He will also inaugurate a cryogenic oxygen plant, visit the Assam Rifles headquarters in Shillong, and attend an event in Guwahati during his two-day visit.

Amit Shah will be accompanied by the Union Minister for Science and Technology and Space Jitendra Singh, and Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy.

NESAC, a joint initiative of the Department of Space (DoS) and the North Eastern Council (NEC) was set-up in September, 2000 at Shillong in Meghalaya, India.

It helps to play a catalytic role in holistic development of North Eastern Region of India by providing Space Science and Technology support at all possible levels. NESAC includes division – Remote Sensing & GIS (Geographic Information System), Atmospheric & Space, Satellite Communication, Disaster Management, and Capacity-Building.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is the President of NESAC, while Dr. K. Sivan is the Chairman of NESAC Governing Council. Dr. K.K. Sarma is the Director-In-Charge of NESAC.