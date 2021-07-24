Arunachal Pradesh : 20 Wine Shops Sealed Over Non-Compliance Of State Government Order

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

After a formal complaint letter written by a Consumer Rights Organization (CRO) addressing the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Upper Subansiri district, the state district administration has expeditiously acted upon violation of the following order. It has now sealed as many as 20 wine shops from different localities of Daporijo and Dumporijo township for the non-compliance of state government order no. EX-193/2020-21 dated 5th July that called for withdrawal of 25% cess levied on MRP of all alcoholic beverages.

With stringent inspection, these shops were found to be violating the state government order.

“ This malpractice is in complete violation of state government’s directive as well as it is an infringement of consumer rights” asserted Takar Digli, president of the Consumer rights organization who filed the complaint. The consumer rights organization have further appealed the DC to forfeit the trading licenses of the wine shops and book them under suitable provisions of law.

Even after the state government’s 5th July order , several wine shops across Arunachal Pradesh continues to charge above MRP inclusive of 25% cess. On being questioned by the Northeast Today, one of the shopkeepers said, “The stock that we are currently selling were last procured when 25% cess was in effect. Selling them below that would incur us huge loses.”

Meanwhile citizens have expressed their contentment over the swift action taken by the district administration to uphold consumer rights.