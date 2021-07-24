Black Panther Fame Michael B. Jordan Develops Black Superman Series For Streamer HBO Max

NET Web Desk

The Hollywood film actor, Michael B. Jordan is working on a limited series for the streamer HBO Max that would be based on the Val-Zod version of the iconic superhero character.

As per the DC Comics, Val-Zod, who is also from Krypton, is from a different universe, but follows a similar origin story.

Jordan’s Black Superman project differs from the rebooted movie by Warner Bros which is expected to follow the Kal-El/Clark Kent version of the character. The movie will feature a Black actor in the titular role.

This project will be authored by Ta-Nehisi Coates attached as a writer and produced by filmmaker JJ Abrams and his production house Bad Robot.

Jordan most recently featured in Amazon Prime Video and Paramount Pictures’ “Without Remorse”.