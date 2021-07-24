Covid Pushes Northeast’s Insurgent Groups Into Severe Financial Crisis

NET WEBDESK

Covid-19 it seems have not spared the insurgent groups of the Northeast from its economic

Consequently, the insurgent groups in the Northeast have dramatically increased their ‘Tax’ collection in areas under their influence.

According to sources, Security forces have issued an alarm when it came to their knowledge during operations against various insurgent groups in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland along the Indo-Myanmar border etc.

Several factions of National Socialist Council Nagaland (NSCN) including NSCN-IM, NSCN-K, NSCN-KYA, NSCN-R have reportedly been speeding up the collection of “tax” from various sources and also imposed extortion demands in many villages of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland along the Indo-Myanmar border.

A senior Indian military official, based in Nagaland’s Dimapur, said that Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap, Changlang, and Longding areas are the main “milking grounds for the insurgent groups” due to the presence of coal and timber. The contractors working on the trans-Arunachal Highway projects are also another major source of extortion for the insurgent groups.