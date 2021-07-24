Tokyo Olympics 2020: India Wins Its First Medal As Manipur’s Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver In Weightlifting

NET Web Desk

India’s weightlifting sensation Manipur’s Mirabai Chanu created history on July 24 at Tokyo as she became the first Indian weightlifter to win the silver medal in the sport. She made the second podium finish in the women’s 49kg event. Importantly her silver is India’s 1st in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Also, Chanu’s silver is the 2nd medal for India in weightlifting after Karnam Malleswari.

Earlier Chanu was able to lift 84kg and 87kg but failed in her attempt to lift 89kg which placed in the second spot after China’s HOU Zhihu.

Hou lifted 94kg to create an Olympic record.

However, Mirabai Chanu equaled her personal best in a snatch of 87kg.