Indian Embassy Issues Security Advisory For Indian Nationals In Afghanistan

NET Web Desk

The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan has issued a security advisory for its nationals living in the war-torn country. The advisory has come after the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan and advancement of the Taliban.

Indian nationals have been asked to stay, visiting and work in Afghanistan but with utmost vigilance at all times.

They have also been asked to avoid all non-essential travel as security situation in Afghanistan remains risky. Travelling outside the main cities should be strictly avoided.

Nationals have also been asked that while travelling on roads, maintain distance from possible targets like – military convoys, vehicles of governments/ministries/offices, high ranking officials and law-enforcement agencies.

Besides, all Indian nationals are advised to register with the Embassy through the official website : https://eoi.gov.in/kabul/. Meanwhile, those already present in Afghanistan are requested to do so.