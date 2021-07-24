Indonesia : Bali Hit By Oxygen Crisis, As COVID-19 Cases Witness Spike

NET Web Desk

Indonesia’s Bali has been severely hit by oxygen crisis, after COVID-19 cases witness an upsurge.

The chief of its health agency has said, that Southeast Asia’s biggest country struggles with the region’s worst COVID-19 outbreak.

Bali, imminent for architectures and temples, and also being a favourite tourist destinations along with the main island of Java and 15 other regions, is placed under tight coronavirus restrictions, which will expire on Sunday July 25

The current scenario of the country has left the government to debate whether the restrictions should be extended or not.

“We’ve had an oxygen shortage since July 14 and it’s getting critical by the day because of a surge in new cases,” Ketut Suarjaya, the head of Bali’s health agency, said as quoted by Antara state news agency.

The government has now started to import oxygen supplies from countries such as – US and China.