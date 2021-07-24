Manipur : Youth Clubs Donate COVID-19 Medical Reliefs To Communities

NET Web Desk

With the upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the state, philanthropic activities have commenced to come forward to contribute for the community.

Recently, Yumnam Mombi Leima, wife of Yumnam Shanta Meetei, was preparing to contest in the upcoming State Assembly Election from Keirao AC.

She had distributed relief items to households in the containment zones at Keirao Assembly Constituency.

According to Sangai Express report, these relief items were distributed to around 25 households at Langdum and around 20 households at Urup Meitei with the support from youth clubs.

Similarly, other organizations have also donated PPE kits, sanitisers and face shields to Community Home Isolation Centre opened at Pitambara English School in Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC.