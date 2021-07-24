Meghalaya: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates ISBT at Mowing in Shillong

– Gargee Nandy

Currently in Meghalaya to attend the meeting of CMs of Northeastern states Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Mowiong on July 24 Saturday.

He also flagged off the first fleet of buses from the newly inaugurated ISBT.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, DoNER Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh and B L Verma were present during the inauguration and flagging off.

While inaugurating the (ISBT) project Home Minister Shah said that bus terminuses play a vital role in public transportation. He stressed that better connectivity will lead to the development of the state and the Northeast as a whole.

The Union Home Minister also promised a complete overhaul of railways and airports in the Northeast before 2023-2024.

Speaking on the occasion the Union Home Minister spoke highly of the vibrant culture of the Northeast which will spread more with better connectivity.

He believed that a lot of development has taken place under the Modi government since 2014.

He also added “38 Schemes of nearly 800 Cr are ongoing” regarding the developmental projects of Northeast.

He further added that three important points are to be kept in mind preserving the culture and the development of the Northeast. One is the cultural heritage and the language and people must work to preserve it. Secondly, resolve all disputes and contentious issues and take the path of development. Thirdly to work towards building the economy of the Northeast so that it can contribute 20% to the nation’s GDP.