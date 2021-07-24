Nagaland: 10% Positivity Rate In Covid Infections Recorded In Kohima

NET Web Desk

A weekly Covid summary issued by the Nagaland Govt ha As many as 92 fresh cases of Covid 19 were detected in Nagaland in the last 24 hours. Compared to the previous week number of new cases has increased in Dimapur, Phek, Wokha, Longleng, and Peren. A weekly sample positivity rate of more than 10% was reported in Kohima, Longleng, and Wokha. Also, 640 new cases and 18 deaths were reported this past week.

The summary states that no decline has been noticed in new admissions in Covid-19 hospitals especially in Dimapur and Kohima for the last 5 weeks. The most common comorbidities found among Covid 19 deaths in the state remains to be Diabetes and Hypertension.

Nagaland has administered 69599 Covid 19 in the past week taking the total doses to 7.29 lakhs. Altogether 77 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. Currently, 1251 cases are active in Nagaland.