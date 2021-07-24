Nagaland : DoSE Directs School Heads To Submit COVID-19 Vaccination Status Of Staffs

NET Web Desk

The Directorate of School Education (DoSE) has directed heads of all Government and Private Schools, functioning across the state (except KVs, JNVs & Sainik Schools) to submit the COVID-19 vaccination status of both teaching and non-teaching staffs, serving under their establishments.

It should be submitted every Tuesday/Wednesday, commencing from July 27 till further orders at the Online School Monitoring Portal (https://school.dosenl.in/).

All private schools (including schools following CBSE Curriculum) and Ekalavya Model Residential School (EMRS) shall complete one-time registration link at the following link, and start submitting the vaccination status.

The state government schools shall upload the data at the link provided in the school monitoring portal where they have been submitting the Daily Activity Reports.

Ir further stated that Online School Monitoring Supervisors shall monitor the data submission and ensure that all government schools under their jurisdiction submit the data within the due dates. In case of network issues faced by Govt.

Schools located in remote/rural areas, the Online School Monitoring Supervisors shall collect the data from the respective School Heads and upload at the portal.

Further, the notification said that the data is required to be submitted to the Ministry of Education on weekly basis, hence all concerned are directed to furnish accurate data every Tuesday/Wednesday without fail.