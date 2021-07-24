Nagaland Government Partners With INRECO Studio

NET Web Desk

On Saturday July 24, the Nagaland Government through the initiative of the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA) has partnered with the Indian Record Mfg. (INRECO), also known as Hindusthan Records – the first Indian Owned Music label, for ‘Voice of TaFMA’, a virtual solo singing competition. The competition will comprise of original songs incorporating of English, Hindi & Nagamese.

INRECO & Hindusthan Record is feeling proud to be a part of this Programme. pic.twitter.com/AtWJkQFB8K — Hindusthan Record | INRECO (@HindusthanR) July 24, 2021

INRECO is a gramophone Record Label, inaugurated by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1932. The company made its first recordings of Rabindranath Tagore’s songs.

The Indian Record Mfg. Co. Ltd., started with a wide range of artistes from Punjabi to Bhojpuri to Marathi, Tamil and Malayalam. Among the artistes recorded were Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Pt.Mallikarjun Mansur, Pt. Kumar Gandarva, Ustad Amir Khan and Manna Dey.

Meanwhile, TaFMA has been in action since 2019, with a keen eye to promote local artists from the state.

It have been working on multiple festivals, joining hands with partners ranging from music maestro AR Rahman’s KM Conservatory to collaborators in South East Asia and other parts of the subcontinent.