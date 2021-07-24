Nagaland : Security Forces Apprehends NSCN Cadre At Phek

NET Web Desk

Recently, a joint operation of the security Forces with Police has apprehended a National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Kitovi Neopak (NSCN-KN) cadre from Meluri, Phek District of Nagaland.

Acting on specific inputs, the security forces arrested the cadre involved in carrying out illegal extortion activities. The cops have retrieved a mobile phone from the cadre.

According to Nagaland Express report, security forces have handed over the apprehended to Meluri Police Station (PS), Phek District, for further investigation.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) is a Naga nationalist separatist group, which aims to establish a sovereign Naga state.