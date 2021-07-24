Police Intercept Cannabis Worth 2 Crores In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura police achieved huge success on Saturday, July 24 when they recovered 198 packets of dry cannabis with a market value of Rs 2 crore from an 18-wheeler truck in Bishalgarh, Sepahijala, about 30 KMs from Agartala.

Bishalgarh police were tipped off of Tamil Nadu bound being loaded with a huge cache of dried – cannabis was on the move from Udaipur, Gomati, on Saturday.

Based on the tip of Bishalgarh police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Debasish Saha lay in wait for the truck in his police station itself.

As soon as the 18-wheeler truck reached the spot, the police personnel already on the prowl intercepted it immediately. On searching the cannabis was found and the truck driver was arrested.

Upon receiving the information of the huge haul Sepahijala District’s superintendent of police (SP) Krishnendu Chakraborty also rushed to the spot to look into the matter.

Chakraborty told reporters that a total of 198 packets of dried cannabis was recovered from the truck and the market value of the seized cannabis would be around Rs 2 crore.

The police are now trying to uncover the parties behind the transportation of the contraband.