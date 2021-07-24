Sikkim : COVID-19 Mass Testing Drive Intensifies In South Sikkim Villages

NET Web Desk

After the COVID-19 upsurge in the state and detection of 97 Delta variant cases, Sikkim has intensified and accelerated the COVID-19 testing processes, especially in the rural areas.

Recently, a team from Namthang Public Health Centre (PHC) led by medical officer in-charge Dr. Migyur D. Lassopa along with dental surgeons Dr. Sushmita Chettri and Dr. Ayesh Chettri collected RT-PCR samples and did RAT testing at Phongla.

It covered villages as – Suiram, Phongla and Tangzi. With a total of 23 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at Phongla, as many as 14 were detected positive.

Besides, the team has also collected 207 RTPCR samples at Phongla. In Namthang PHC, two RAT tests were conducted, and both the samples turned out to be infected with the deadly virus.