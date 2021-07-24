Sikkim : Health Team Conducts COVID-19 Mass Testing Drive At Pakyong Bazaar

NET Web Desk

Recently, a Pakyong Public Health Centre (PHC) medical team had conducted a massive testing drive at Pakyong Bazaar, GPK Hall.

The medical team consisting of Dr. Subash Rai, Dr. Praticha Basnett, Technical Officer K.C. Dahal, and paramedic staffs. The team was supervised by Panchayat President, Januka Dahal.

RTPCR testing was conducted for the residents, who missed the earlier initiation.

Recently, the East Sikkim district administration has decided to extend the containment period in Pakyong Bazaar, after 34 new cases were reported. The marketplace in East Sikkim district was declared a containment zone, with effect from 5 AM of July 14 to 5 AM of July 19.

Although the period was about to end on Sunday July 19. But the surge in the further transmission has led the authorities to extend the containment period.