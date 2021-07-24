Tea Museum To Promote Tea Tourism In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura is looking to develop itself as a tea tourism spot to attract tourists and give the covid battered tourism a new boost. A new Tea Museum at Durgabari Tea Estate and beautiful huts for accommodation is being set up in the gardens of Kamalasagar in the state.

Durgabari Tea Estate is located on the northern outskirts of Agartala which is 13 KMs away while Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district is 28 KMs away from the capital city of Tripura.

Tripura Tourism department recently requested space from Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) for the setting up of a Tea Museum in Durgabari Tea Estate to showcase the history of the Tea Industry in the state.

Speaking with Northeast Today on Saturday, TTDC chairman Santosh Saha said “Tripura Tea Development Corporation has contacted with Tripura Tourism department and proposed a plot for the project adjacent to Durgabari central tea processing factory. A joint inspection was also held at the place recently”.

“Tourism department has prepared a detailed project report of Rs 3.50 crore for the proposed Tea Museum and forwarded the proposal of this project to the North East Council (NEC) for funding”, said Saha.

The chairman asserted “In the days to come when Tripura will emerge as a hotspot of international trade and commerce through all sorts of transportation mediums, people of other parts of the country will have a chance to know about the oldest industry of Tripura. We are doing it at Durgabari Tea Estate as it is the biggest tea manufacturing unit for the state till now”.

Saha also drew the attention to another tourism project at the Kamalasagar area under Bishalgarh sub-division of Sepahijala district where the Tourism department also asked the TTDC for land to construct log huts.

“The proposals have been under the Tea Tourism initiative launched by Tripura Tea Development Corporation. We are trying to arrange food and accommodation facilities for tourists in picturesque locations of our tea gardens. To promote both tea and tourism together is the prime motive behind the tea tourism concept”, Saha told this correspondent.