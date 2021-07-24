Tokyo Olympics: Saurabh Chaudhary Finishes As 7th In Men’s 10m Air Pistol Final

Heartbreak was in store for India on day 1 as world’s No. 2 shooter Saurabh Chaudhary became the second India shooter to be eliminated in the men’s 10m air pistol final at Tokyo Olympics on July 24.

The 19-year-old shot 10.6 and 9.8 to settle for a total score of 137.4. His competitor Bowen Zhang of China pushed Saurabh Chaudhary to a seventh-place finish by taking his total to 137.7.

His performance could not replicate the form he showed in his qualifying round where he topped with a score of 586 in his 60 shots. It made him positive of winning a medal, but the final turned out to be relatively disappointing.

The Asian Games and Youth Olympics gold-medallist Saurabh Chaudhury managed to survive the first elimination round but could not sustain that for long. Chaudhary was placed eighth in the standings after the first five shots with a score of 47.7. After the 12th shot, with a score of 117.2 was placed sixth.

He was accompanied by Abhishek Verma, during the qualification round who failed to make the cut.

GOLD – Javad Foroughi of IRAN

SILVER – Damir Mikec of Serbia

BRONZE – Pang Wei of China