15 Rohingya Refugees Including 6 Children Detained In Karimganj, Assam

On 25th July 2021, six children and 15 Rohingya refugees were detained in the Badarpur railway station in the Karimganj district.

The Railway Police Force ( RPF) revealed that the refugees were about to board the Silchar – Agartala train from the particular station.

The detained group failed to produce valid documents to the Railway Police Force when they were being questioned. The RPF personnel found them to be behaving suspiciously which led them to be detained.

Later, the RPF team led by Sub- Inspector Vinod Kumar confirmed that the Rohingya refugees were traveling from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh to Tripura by train and from where they were planning to cross over to Bangladesh.

The group had illegally entered India in search of jobs.