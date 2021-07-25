Arunachal Pradesh: Famed Sculptor Takar Riba Passes Away

Tanu Bulo, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

Renowned Sculptor of Arunachal Pradesh, Takar Riba passed away yesterday 24th July after battling illness for a long time. The master sculptor was associated with several notable sculptures in the state, especially in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Born on 3 February 1949 in Disi Village of Lepa Rada district, he was naturally blessed with artistic ability. Eventually, he obtained a Diploma in Fine Arts, Painting, Graphics, and Sculpture in 1973 to become the first trained artist of the state.

If one visits Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, visitors are greeted with the famous “Dignity of Labour” statue AKA Abotani Statue which was built by him in 1985, 2 years before the state attained statehood. His sculpture of two elephants and a lion head also greets the visitors at the entrance of Itanagar zoo. His true artistic ability is forever engraved in landmarks of Itanagar. He also served as an Art Expert in the Department of IPR, designed and displayed Tableaux for the state several times during the 5 Day Parade at New Delhi.