Assam Must Handle Border Disputes Maturely: Zoramthanga

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

At a meeting held on July 24 in Shillong with the Chief Ministers of North East states and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, DoNER Minister G. Kishan Reddy along with MoS PMO Jitendra Singh, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that interstate border disputes have been an ongoing issue for a long time and that he expects Assam to handle the border disputes maturely.

The Mizoram CM stated that Mizos have been cultivating in the area claimed by Assam for over a hundred years. He also stressed the need to maintain the ‘status quo of May 10, 2021, as agreed upon by the Assam Chief Minister on June 29, 2021.

Zoramthanga also highlighted the importance for the two states to come to a peaceful solution to the border dispute. He also highlighted the need for humanitarian assistance from the Central government to Myanmar nationals seeking refuge in India.

Zoramthanga further highlighted the need to have representatives of all Northeastern states at the management board of Eastern Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) and also requested for their office to be established in Mizoram. He also stressed the need pf a Mizoram cadre in All India Services.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Zoramthanga submitted a copy of the Memorandum on Boundary Commission for Settlement, Delimitation, and Demarcation of Boundary between Mizoram and Assam signed in 2018 and submitted to the Prime Minister by All Political Parties, All Non-Governmental Organizations and Joint Action Committee of Mizoram

Zoramthanga also met with Assam Chief Minister and invited him to Mizoram for a dialogue to settle the border dispute, to which Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma agreed upon.