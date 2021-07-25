Kargil Vijay Divas: A Ride To Honour The Heroes Of Kargil

NET WEBDESK

To commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan the Indian Army is conducting bike rallies, from Udhampur and Leh, both completing of which will cover 1000 kilometers high altitude mountain routes of Ladakh and Kashmir Valley, meeting at the historic Kargil War Memorial at the foothills of the Toloing Hill in Dras, the Gateway to Ladakh.

This will mark the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas which is observed all over India.

General Officer Commanding “Fire and Fury Corps” Lt. General PGK Menon Flagged off one of the biker rallies on the 19th of July from Leh. It contains a total of 15 bike riders who will cover a distance of 1000 km through the rugged mountain roads of Ladakh and reached Dras War memorial on the 23rd of July. This rally was led by Lt Gen PGK Menon himself.

The Northern Command of the Army has also organised another Bike Rally ‘Dhruva Kargil Ride’ with 40 Bike riders traveling from Udhampur to Dras.

Lt. General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Northern Command is leading the latter.

Several other military generals including Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar, General Pandey Lt General DP Pandey are also among the riders.

It is important to mention that Lt General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Northern Command is a War Hero and Gallantry Awardee of Operation VIJAY (KARGIL WAR).