Nagaland: Shah Urges All Stakeholders To Settle Naga Issue

The Union home minister Amit Shah has urged all the stakeholders to resume negotiations to solve the Naga Political issue. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio broke this news on Saturday, July 24 after meeting with the union home minister in Shillong.

He also said that the negotiations on the Naga Political issue are on an advanced stage.

There have been almost five months of hiatus in the negotiation process so the Union home minister Amit Shah has called on all stakeholders to immediately resume talks for settlement to this issue.

Earlier this week in Dimapur the Parliamentary Core Committee on Naga Political issue, which led by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio had held discussions with the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs.

Both the meetings discussed Nagaland’s path towards resolving the decades-old Naga political issue.

The Naga negotiations reached a deadlock in early 2020 after the NSCN-IM refused to sit for discussions with the interlocutor and Nagaland Governor RN Ravi.