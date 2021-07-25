PM Modi Lauds Tripura’s Apple Ber’s Cultivation In Mann Ki Baat

NET WEBDESK

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Tripura’s 32-year-old Bikramjit Chakma’s commercial cultivation of Apple Ber in Unakoti district of Tripura in his radio program “Maan Ki Baat”.

PM Modi mentioned that Apple Ber fruit has always been very popular among tribal communities, which is now garnering monetary dividends amidst the dire times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation for Chakma’s efforts, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb congratulated him and thanked PM Modi for emphasizing Chakma’s work.

All India Radio in their social media posts wrote that Bikramjit Chakma’s success is inspiring others to take up Ber cultivation. The state government has also expressed the willingness to help such people. The Government has set up many nurseries for this purpose to meet the need of people related to Ber.