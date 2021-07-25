President Ram Nath Kovind Completes Four Years In Rashtrapati Bhavan

NET WEBDESK

President of India Ram Nath Kovind completed four years in Rashtrapati Bhavan on 25th July 2021 today.

A statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that in the last four years President Kovid has given assent to 63 Bills out of which 43 were Union government and 20 State governments Bills.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan shared a tweet of an E-Book highlighting the significant activities that happened during the President’s four years in the land’s highest office.

The book stated that Kovind visited two union – territories, 13 states and met 780 people during his official visits in these four years.

President Kovind during these four years in the office since 25th July,2017 had visited the National War Memorial and paid tributes to the great martyrs of India. He also inaugurated the General Thimayya Museum in Kodagu and went to experience the Joint Services Operational demonstrations by the Andaman and Nicobar Command conducted at Swaraj Deep.