Shah Asks Northeastern States To Settle Border Disputes Amicably

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 24th July met with the Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries, and DGPs of the Northeastern states in Shillong to discuss the law and order and the status of Covid -19 in the region.

In the meeting, he stressed the need for improving security measures in the International Borders.

He also asked all the CMs of the Northeast to resolve the boundary disputes among the states amicably to strengthen the Nation-building process and not let any such situation adversely affect the law and order scenario in the region.

He also asked the CMs to appoint one officer exclusively to deal with inter-state boundary disputes.

The Union Home Minister asserted that as the Northeast region is surrounded by foreign nations security at the border needs to be robust to mitigate future threats.

The Union Minister for Science and Technology and Space Dr. Jitendra Singh and Minister for Development of the Northeastern Region ( DoNER) G Kishan Reddy was also present in the meeting on 24th July at NESAC.