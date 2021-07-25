Tripura Govt Formulates 21 New Projects With NESAC

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday, July 25 informed that the state government on the advice of the North East Space Application Center(NESAC) has identified 21 projects to date for the state.

Speaking at the meeting of NESAC in Shillong of Meghalaya on Saturday, Deb said “Northeast region is rich in natural beauty, different species of plants, animals and traditional culture. Due to these resources, there is huge potential for the development of the tourism industry in the region, especially eco-tourism.”

“There is a link between geo-special technology and tourism. Geo-special technology can be called a resource for the sustainable development of eco-friendly tourism”, he added.

The Tripura Chief Minister remarked that it is very important to utilize geo-special technology to showcase the tourism potential of all the states to the world.

Speaking on space technologies’ other uses he highlighted that the technology is being used during floods, constructing check dams are also in use for monitoring sediment formation, groundwater recharge, etc.

Moreover, the Tripura Space Application Center has conducted a comparative study based on satellite imagery of different places to compare activities in areas before and after the BJP government took over. The results of this study have been made available on the Bhuvan Geoportal.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that the Tripura government has already prepared an action plan on the advice of the Union Home Minister and 21 projects have been identified in collaboration with NESAC.

The action plan also includes mapping of potential areas under agar cultivation, as increasing the amount of agar cultivation will have a positive impact on the economy.