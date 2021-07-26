Arunachal Pradesh : SSB Combined Graduate Level Exam To Be Held On August 1

Tanu Bulo, Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is gearing up for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination to be held in different centers, across the state on August 1, 2021. Admit cards for the same have been issued and can be downloaded with effect from 10/07/2021 till 31/07/2021 from the board’s website.

Exam centers have been designated in Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Tawang, Bomdila, Seppa, Pasighat, Aalo, Khonsa, Changlang, Namsai, Tezu and Ziro.

Candidates have been advised to go through the details of the examination carefully before entering the exam hall to avoid any further issues. Besides, compulsory biometric will be captured of all candidates or else, candidatures will be considered invalid and their answer sheets will not be taken up for evaluation.

Meanwhile, different time slots have been assigned to avoid last-minute rush in the examination venues and overcrowding at frisking points. Candidates with even-ending roll nos. have to report between 7-8 AM while those with odd-ending roll nos. have to report between 8-9 AM.

Further candidates have been directed to not bring anything with them except an identity card and the admit card. Face masks have also been made mandatory for the candidates.

Security measures have also been heightened to curb malpractices in the examination hall. For instance – in the last exam conducted by the board on 17th July, a female candidate was caught cheating. The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), DC Talo Potom on Sunday July 25, while addressing the media informed about the same.

Altogether 19,193 candidates will appear for 53 vacancies. Out of these, 49 posts are located in various district establishments, while 4 posts are located in various departments of the state.