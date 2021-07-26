Assam: Foundation Stone Of Bamboo Industrial Park Laid At Dima Hasao

NET WEBDESK

The chief minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on 26th July laid the foundation stone of Bamboo Industrial Park at Dima Hasao’s Manderdisa.

He said that the completion of the project it will bring in a new era of positive and economic development in the Dima Hasao. He stated that the project is capable of generating vast employment opportunities for the local youth.

CEM Dima Hasao Debolal Garlosa, Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, MLA Nandita Gorlosa, and Chairperson of NCHAC Smti Ranu Langthasa were also present at the foundation stone laying ceremony.

This project will also make Dima Hasaa an important center of the Act East Policy in the coming years.