Assam Mizoram Border Tension: CMs Exchange Words On Twitter

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Disagreement between Assam and Mizoram regarding the exactness of the border between the two states is nothing new. Cases of scuffles between the two sides involving both civilians and police personnel take place intermittently. For the last few months, things it seems have taken a turn for the worse.

The talks between Chief Ministers of Northeastern states in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, July 24 in Shillong were supposed to cool down tempers.

Rather, fresh violence flared on July 26 Monday at Vairengete between Assam and Mizoram involving both civilians and Police.

According to sources, at around 11 PM of July 25, 2021, unidentified miscreants burnt down 9 huts of Mizo farmers at Aitlang, located near Vairengte (town nearest to the border).

According to a report from a media house based in Assam, on July 26, morning, several Assam police personnel have been injured in a shootout that occurred at Lailapur, Cachar district (a district of Assam bordering Mizoram). It also mentioned that the vehicle of the Deputy Commissioner of Cachar district has been damaged in the shootout.

Later on July 26 afternoon, the car of a Mizo couple was attacked while driving on the national highway and returning to Mizoram. Sources have confirmed that miscreants from the Assam side smashed their Maruti Suzuki car, and also physically attacked the couple.

Visuals of confrontation between the Assam police personnel and Mizo civilians are making rounds. Visuals depicting vehicles stranded at Varingete and a tense standoff between the police personnel from both sides and sounds of tear gas shells being shot.

While tensions between civilians and police personnel from both sides are going on for some time, the Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram took to Twitter questioning each other on the situation.

“Honble @ZoramthangaCM ji , Kolasib ( Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won’t listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest @AmitShah @PMOIndia,” tweeted Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma

Earlier Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga in his tweeted the plight of the Mizo couple who were manhandled and attacked by miscreants on the highway.

In a reply to CM Assam’s tweet he replied “Dear Himantaji, after cordial meeting of CMs by Hon’ble Shri @amitshah ji, surprisingly 2 companies of Assam Police with civilians lathicharged & tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police.”

As per the latest updates Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had spoken with his Mizoram counterpart and assured him that Assam shall maintain the status quo and he will visit Mizoram if need be.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has responded positively to the Assam CMs proposal. However, he stood firm on the withdrawal of Assam Police personnel from Vairengte, citing the safety of the civilians.