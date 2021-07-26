Assam: Thowra Cong MLA Sushanta Borgohain To Join BJP On August 2

NET WEBDESK

Putting an end to speculations two-time Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain of Thowra constituency is set to join the ruling BJP. According to sources he will arrive at Guwahati on the 30th of July and will join the Saffron Party in the BJP HQ in Hengrabari, Guwahati.

Borgohain had defeated BJP candidate Kushal Duwari in the Thowra constituency in the recent state assembly elections.

Earlier Sushanta had criticized the senior State Congress leaders for their inefficient leadership to run the party well in the state and said that the BJP leadership has invited him to join hands with them for the development of the nation.

Sushanta Borgohain will be the second MLA from the Congress party to join the Saffron party after it came to power in the state for the second time. Earlier, former MLA of Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi had shifted allegiances to BJP in June.