Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 : Political Stalwarts Remembers India’s Fallen Heroes

The Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 marks the completion of 22 years of the Kargil War. Fallen Heroes of the Indian Army are solely remembered on this day, who lost their lives back in 1999 but ensured India’s win over Pakistan.

A war that lasted over 60 days in Ladakh’s Kargil, India ousted Pakistan’s military forces and took back control of the high outposts in the region.

On the day, political stalwarts from across the nation and Northeast regions pays their tribute to the martyrs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the countrymen to salute the brave hearts of Kargil. He further asserted that Kargil war is a symbol of valour and discipline of our security forces which the entire world has witnessed.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Co-operation remembered the brave fighters of the war, “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I remember all the brave fighters of this war. Due to your indomitable courage, valor and sacrifice, the tricolor was again proudly hoisted on the inaccessible hills of Kargil. A grateful nation salutes your dedication to keeping the integrity of the country intact. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas.” – tweeted by Amit Shah.

Besides, Northeast leaders too paid their tribute to the martyrs. “Today we remember and honour the brave hearts who laid down their life for the country in the #KargilWar

Their sacrifice will forever be etched in the glorious history of our country.

#KargilVijayDiwas2021” – tweeted by Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang.

Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma also remembered the brave hearts. “On this day, 22 years ago, Indian soldiers gave a strong message that any nefarious design to hurt the nation’s sovereignty will be defeated at any cost, again and again. On #KargilVijayDiwas, from the core of my heart, I salute the valour of Indian Armed Forces. Jai Hind” – tweeted by the Assam CM.

“Remembering our valiant soldiers on #KargilVijayDiwas that won the war on this day in 1999 triumphing against the invaders with undaunted valour and determination. The nation will always remain indebted to the brave-hearts of the Indian Armed Forces for their supreme sacrifice.” – tweeted by the Arunachal Pradesh CM, Pema Khandu.

Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh also paid his humble tribute to the brave hearts. “My humble tributes to our armed forces who made the supreme sacrifices to protect our motherland in Kargil War. On this #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute the valour of our bravehearts who have put Nation first over everything else. Their sacrifice will always be remembered.” – he tweeted.

“On #KargilVijayDiwas, we remember the bravehearts from Nagaland, late Captain Neikezhakuo Kengurüse and Subedar Imliakum Ao, both decorated with Maha Vir Chakra for their valour and sacrifices in the #KargilWar. We salute them.” – tweeted by the Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio.

“We stand and salute the great warriors who laid down their lives for the nation and delivered India a glorious victory in the #KargilWar. We remain ever indebted to the sacrifices made by our bravehearts. #KargilVijayDiwas2021” – tweeted by the Meghalaya CM, Conrad Sangma.

The Tripura CM, Biplab Kumar Deb also remembered the martyrs who laid their lives for the nation. “On this #KargilVijayDiwas, saluting the courage, determination and valour of our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to defend Bharat Mata by showcasing exemplary courage. The nation is forever grateful to them and their families.” – tweeted by the CM.