Lok Sabha Passes National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 26, the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha.

It declares certain institutes of food technology, entrepreneurship, and management as institutions of national importance.

The Bill seeks to declare the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management at Kundli, and the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology at Thanjavur.

According to LiveLaw report, the Bill seeks to enable these institutes to exercise functional autonomy and start new innovative courses.

It provides instructions and research in food technology, entrepreneurship and management.

First introduced in the House in February 2019, the bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on March 15, 2021, during the Budget Session.

However, it could not be discussed properly in the Lok Sabha, due to massive disturbance of house proceedings amid opposition protests.