Manipur : Food & Public Distribution Minister Distributes COVID-19 Essentials To Old-Age Home

NET Web Desk

With the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, philanthropic activities have commenced to come forward to selflessly contribute for the community.

As an instance to the statement, on Sunday July 25, the Minister of Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, Th Satyabrata Singh through the aid of this volunteers has distributed essential food items to the needy residents of Langol Old Age Home.

It is to be noted that Satyabrata Singh has been in quarantine as he tested positive for COVID-19, almost two weeks ago.

The volunteers distributed daily essential food items as – rice, dal, potatoes, onions, local fermented fish (ngari), cooking oil, salt etc. to the elderly people.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Langol Old Age Home also praised the minister for providing the assistance during these hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Imphal Free Press report, Langol Old Age Home is a day care and rehabilitation centre, run and maintained by the Hill and Plain Home for Destitute and IOH (JV).