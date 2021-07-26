Manipur : State Government Announces Monetary Incentives For Mirabai Chanu

NET Web Desk

Mirabai Chanu bagged the nation’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 49kg category. She bagged the silver medal by successfully lifting 115 kg in clean & jerk.

The weightlifter famed Mirabai Chanu has lifted her way to the Silver medal on July 24 at Tokyo.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with all Chief Ministers of all eight North-Eastern states gave a standing ovation to Mirabai Chanu who took home India’s first Olympic medal in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, just hours after the Manipur weightlifter won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, state CM, N Biren Singh has announced a prize of Rs 1 crore and a state government job for Mirabai Chanu.

Chanu had been working as a tickets inspector in the Indian Railways. Reacting to the job, Mr Biren Singh while speaking to her via video conferencing asserted “You no longer have to be a ticket checking inspector in the railways”.

Mr. Biren said, “₹1 crore is set aside for you. You will get it on arrival in Imphal. Besides the plum job will be of an officer’s rank”. Other government departments and prominent citizens including politicians have started announcing cash rewards for Ms. Chanu.

Meanwhile, Education Minister S. Rajen announced that his department will give ₹3 lakh to the weightlifter. He has also announced a monetary incentive of Rs. 3 lakh for Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for portraying an outstanding performance in the Tokyo Olympics, 2020.

Sponsored by the Education Department, the incentive will be handed over to Mirabai Chanu as soon as she returns to Manipur.

Rajen further asserted that the feat achieved by Mirabai Chanu has inspired all the young talents from the state.