Manipur’s Eminent Filmmaker, Chand Heisnam Passes Away On July 26

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 26, Manipur’s eminent filmmaker and an important figure of the state’s film fraternity, Chand Heisnam has passed away, after battling with COVID-19 for five days.

According to Imphal Free Press report, the 58-yr-old filmmaker was treated for COVID-19 at Advance Hospitals in Imphal East for five days, where he breathed his last.

Heisnam was a film producer, director, cinematographer, editor, actor and talent-scouter of Manipuri Cinema.

He has been solely responsible for the growth of Manipuri cinema, with the touch of it’s bringing in life. The cinematic industry will will now witness a vaccum, difficult to fill.

Heisnam is described an institution, who introduced affordable technology, thereby shaping the VHS video film era in the state.

His first celluloid film production Kanaga Hinghouni, co-produced by Bright Films and Moirangthem Pramodini, was a box-office hit and critically acclaimed at the Manipur State Film Awards, receiving the Best Film award.