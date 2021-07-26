Nagaland : Former Minister T. Kikon Passes Away, CM and Governor Mourns His Demise

NET Web Desk

On Sunday July 25, the former Nagaland Minister, Tsenlamo Kikon passed away at a private hospital in Wokha district, Nagaland after suffering from a brief illness.

The 88-yr-old minister is survived by his wife, seven children and grandchildren. He started his political career in the early 1960s.

According to PTI report, Kikon worked as an Interim Body Member constituted in February 1961 to function as the de facto assembly before the creation of Nagaland in December 1963.

He was first elected to Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) from Bhandari constituency in Wokha district on an NNO ticket in 1964.

Besides, the six-time MLA had also served as a cabinet minister twice in the governments of Hokishe Sema and JB Jasokie.

The Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi and CM Neiphiu Rio has also mourned his demise.

” Late Shri T. Kikon was a great visionary leader, who under the most adverse circumstances risking his life and that of his family members, worked untiringly and selflessly for building a peaceful and prosperous future of the people of Nagaland.” – a condolence message written by RN Ravi.

Hon'ble Governor condoles demise of Shri T. Kikon. pic.twitter.com/vLKfRgVu0R — Raj Bhavan Kohima (@RajBhavanKohima) July 25, 2021

Furthermore, Neiphiu Rio said “He was a principled person, who had a reputation of being a leader with integrity having a deep commitment to serve the public, especially the weaker sections of society. Naga society in general and Lotha community in particular have lost a father figure and a true son of the soil. The vaccum created by his demise will be difficult to fill.” – a condolence message released by CM Neiphiu Rio.

Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of Shri T.Kikon, former Minister. pic.twitter.com/MZQMeBcLpm — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) July 25, 2021

Being one of the four ex-Interim Body members (IBM) from Lotha community, he retired from active politics in 2008. Kikon has also authored several books, the most recent being his autobiography, “Beyond the Banyan Tree”.