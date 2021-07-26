Nagaland : Kohima’s Old NST Parking Designated “No Parking Zone” From July 26

NET Web Desk

Kohima Smart City has declared Old NST Parking Site as a “No Parking Zone” from today, July 26th, 2021. The decision was taken in regard to building up space for citizens.

The CEO, Kohima Smart City Development Limited, Nagaland Kovi Meyase in a press release informed that Kohima Smart city is carrying out the “Streets for People Challenge” design testing and the Old NST Parking Site will be a “No Parking Zone”.

Meyase further asserted that Regional Transport Authority has accorded approval for “ No Parking Zone” from New NST to Razhu Point”.

Besides, the Kohima Smart City along with the Kohima Traffic Police and Kohima Village Youth Organisation will be responsible for the management of the alternate parking site.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the “Streets for People Challenge” on September 11, 2020, presenting to inspire cities to form walking friendly streets through quick measures and to reimagine their streets as public spaces through the lens of economic regeneration, safety and child friendly interventions with inclusive designing.