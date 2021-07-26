Nagaland : NSCN-IM General Secretary Muivah’s Health Stable, Says Doctors

NET Web Desk

The health condition of the General Secretary of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), Th Muivah, who was admitted to a hospital in Nagaland, is now stable – as stated by the doctors treating him.

They further said the 87-year-old is responding well to the treatments. As informed by the doctors at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research, “he was feeling a bit uneasy and then he was admitted here.”

Mr Muivah had tested positive for the Coronavirus after he had held a meeting of the Core Committee on with the members of the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on July 21.

Five other NSCN (I-M) leaders who had attended the Core Committee meeting along with Mr. Muivah had tested negative for COVID-19.