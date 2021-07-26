New COVID-19 Strain Detected In UK, 16 Cases Reported So Far

NET Web Desk

The Public Health England (PHE) has recently detected a new strain of COVID-19, which is still under investigation. As of now, this new strain is being considered as a signal and its risk is being assessed.

A total of 16 cases have been confirmed of the following, it has been found in the United Kingdom.

Known as B.1.621, the authorities have clarified as there is no evidence to suggest it’s transmissibility or the efficacy rate of vaccines on the variant.

According to experts, the variant is new only to United Kingdom. The variant was first identified in Colombia, in the month of January.

Since last few days, United Kingdom has witnessed the worst phase, created due to the Delta Strain of COVID-19. Despite the surge in the cases, Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in the country, considered the main reason for the escalation of cases.

According to reports, the R rate of COVID-19 in the UK is around 1.2 and 1.4 which means one infected person can spread the infection to more than one person.

Meanwhile, the infection rate in private households of England has also stood the highest since January, 2021.