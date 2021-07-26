No Plan To Print Currency Notes To Tide Over Crisis: Nirmala Sitharaman

NET Web Desk

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman informed today that the government has not planned to print any currency notes to tide over the economic crisis caused by the Covid -19 pandemic.

She also said that the whole world is facing the same economic crisis because of the pandemic.

Replying to a question in the parliament on Monday, the finance minister said that many economists and finance experts have suggested the government to resort to printing more currency notes to support the economy of the nation but the government has not yet made a decision to on it.

She stated that India’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP ) has contracted by 7.3 percent during 2020 -2021.

She informed the parliament that the government has announced a package of Rs 29.87 lakh crore under AtmaNirbhar Bharat ( ANB) to fight the adverse effects economic effects of the pandemic.