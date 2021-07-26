Sikkim CM Informs Key Interventions At NESAC Meet

NET Web Desk

On July 24, Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang along with the other leaders from Northeast regions attended the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) meeting.

Chaired by the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah, Minister DoNER, Tourism and Culture Shri G.Kishan Reddy, the meeting addressed some key interventions against floods and landslides.

Speaking at the event, the Sikkim CM referred the state, a part of the Eastern Himalayas, which is prone to frequent landslides. He further added that it also falls under the seismic zone 04 which poses a constant threat.

“The impact of climate change is becoming evident in the Sikkim Himalayan region, and the effects are visible” – he stated.

This has manifested in extreme rainfall resulting in a large volume of water received in a short duration of time.

Further, he added that these abnormal rainfall events generate high-velocity storm-flow downstream, creating massive soil erosion in gullies and river banks, risking the life and property of the people.

The CM emphasised the need for an urgent plan to minimize soil erosion and its consequences over the slopes of the state.

In regard, he stated that Remote Sensing and GIS applications are significant in the decision-making process and long-term planning of natural resources management.

He informed that NESAC under the Department of Space, Government of India, Shillong has identified different areas for the application of space technology in Sikkim.

Sikkim CM further focused on some of the key interventional areas to curb such impacts.

Interlinking water surplus with deficit areas for water security and identifying the shortest distance for interlinking etc.

Identification of dried-up lakes for their rejuvenation and development of water storage by linking with the water surplus area.

Minimizing soil erosion and floods during extreme events by identifying the vulnerable gullies and points in river banks for engineering interventions. Tentatively, 35 such vulnerable areas have been identified for detailed analysis using space technology for protection and restoration measures.

Around 14 potentially vulnerable glacial lakes in Sikkim Himalaya have been identified, continuously expanding in their size and volume due to the melting of glaciers.

Besides, the expanding glacial lakes have posed a serious threat of Glacial Lake outburst flood. Therefore, to avoid and minimize the risks to hydropower, human settlements, defence establishments, etc. identifying sites for the construction of check dams is the state’s priority.

Mapping and Monitoring of forest cover dynamics and human-wildlife conflict using Remote Sensing and Geographical Information System.

Geo-tagging and Monitoring of projects funded by the Government in Sikkim using Geospatial Technology and Tools.

Identification of agriculture fallow land for the establishment of community organic farming centres in Sikkim.

Developing a Medical Emergency mobile application for telemedicine support in linkage with nearest Health centre, District Hospital as well as State Hospital.

Meanwhile, deploying Early Warning System and hydrodynamic modelling For Floods using Space-Based Technology in 2 Potentially Vulnerable Glacial Lakes in Sikkim.